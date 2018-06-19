Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes deep Monday
Molina went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk and two runs scored Monday against the Phillies.
Molina blasted a solo homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to two, and although the Cardinals would take a one-run lead in the top of the tenth, Philadelphia would rally to earn the victory. He's 5-for-11 over his last four games, totaling two RBI, four walks and three extra-base hits over that span.
