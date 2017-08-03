Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes deep twice in Milwaukee

Molina went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo homers Wednesday in Milwaukee.

All three of Molina's hits came off left-handed starter Brent Suter, as the veteran catcher has now hit five of his 12 home runs against southpaws. Molina entered play with just one home run since June 21, but he now has multi-hit performances in five of the past eight games.

