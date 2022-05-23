The Cardinals placed Molina (personal) on the bereavement list Monday.
St. Louis called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis to give the team another option behind the dish, but Andrew Knizner is expected to take over as the No. 1 catcher while the 10-time All-Star is away from the Cardinals. Per MLB rules, Molina won't be eligible to be activated for at least three days after landing on the bereavement list, so he'll miss the Cardinals' entire two-game series with the Blue Jays at the very least.