Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes through light workout
Molina (groin) was able to complete some light activity on the field prior to the Cardinals' game Tuesday against the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Molina is scheduled to visit a doctor Thursday, with that meeting expected to provide more clarity regarding when the backstop will be able to ramp up his on-field workouts. The 35-year-old is on the mend after requiring emergency surgery two weeks ago to relieve a hematoma in his groin.
