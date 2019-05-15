Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes yard in blowout win
Molina went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.
Molina's homer was enough to end Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz's night. The homer was the catcher's fourth of the season to go with his .283 average and 30 RBI in 39 games. Molina's strong numbers and workload make him one of the most reliable catchers for fantasy purposes, even at 36 years old, although it's unlikely he matches the 20 long balls he swatted last season.
