Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes yard in win

Molina went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

Molina's 16th homer gave the Cardinals a lead in the third inning that they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the way in the 5-2 win. The homer was just his second of the month, but with 16 on the year the veteran backstop sits well within reach of his career-high 22 in his age-36 season. His line on the season now sits at a solid .275/.324/.456.