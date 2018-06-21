Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes yard twice Wednesday
Molina went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.
His blasts off Jake Arrieta in the second and sixth innings accounted for all of the Cards' offense, and Molina now has nine homers on the year. His .273/.314/.478 slash line through 44 games has him on pace for his best SLG since 2012, without ant loss in BA or OBP.
