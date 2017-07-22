Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Good to go Saturday

Molina (ankle) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

He was a last-minute scratch from Friday's lineup, but it would seem the discomfort in Molina's ankle has subsided for the most part. The 35-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and he's already exceeded his home run totals from each of the past three seasons. His playing time isn't in question even with Carson Kelly now on the roster.