Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Good to go Saturday
Molina (ankle) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
He was a last-minute scratch from Friday's lineup, but it would seem the discomfort in Molina's ankle has subsided for the most part. The 35-year-old has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and he's already exceeded his home run totals from each of the past three seasons. His playing time isn't in question even with Carson Kelly now on the roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scratched from Friday's contest•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rare day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ropes RBI single Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits 10th homer Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stands out in All-Star appearance•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Doubles twice, drives in three•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...