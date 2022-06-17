Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.