Molina is undergoing X-rays on his left hand/wrist after Tuesday's 18-3 loss to the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The veteran backstop suffered the injury when his hand was struck by a bat on a catcher's interference, and he eventually exited the blowout loss after attempting to remain in the game. Molina should be considered day-to-day until the X-ray results are announced, but his availability for Wednesday's doubleheader is in doubt regardless as he deals with discomfort.