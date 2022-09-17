site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Heads to bench for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Molina isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Molina was productive during Saturday's matinee, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two total runs during the 5-1 win. Andrew Knizner will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth for Game 2.
