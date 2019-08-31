Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Heads to bench

Molina is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Molina will head to the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill after going 2-for-4 with a home run -- his eighth of the season -- and two RBI in Game 1. Matt Wieters is starting behind the dish and hitting seventh in his stead.

