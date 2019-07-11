Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Heads to injured list

Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right thumb tendon strain, retroactive to Monday.

Molina had been battling discomfort in his right thumb heading into the All-Star break, and it's since been determined that he'll require at least a brief trip to the shelf. Matt Wieters figures to handle the catching duties until Molina returns. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list beginning July 18.