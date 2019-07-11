Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Heads to injured list

Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right thumb tendon strain, retroactive to Monday.

Molina had been battling discomfort in his right thumb heading into the All-Star break, and it's since been determined that he'll require at least a brief trip to the shelf. Matt Wieters figures to handle the catching duties until Molina returns. He'll be eligible to come off the injured list beginning July 18.

More News
Our Latest Stories