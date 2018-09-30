Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Held out Sunday
Molina is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
With the Cardinals officially out of playoff contention as of Saturday night, they will give their veteran backstop a day off Sunday. Molina will finish the season with a .261 batting average, 20 home runs and 74 RBI. Francisco Pena will replace him behind the plate for the season finale.
