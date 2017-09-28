Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Held out Thursday

Molina (concussion) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Molina is still hopeful of returning to action this season, but he'll remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to go through concussion protocol. There will hopefully be a clearer idea regarding his status for the weekend after he goes through another round of concussion testing Thursday. In the meantime, Carson Kelly will continue to start behind the dish for the Cardinals.