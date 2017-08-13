Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits bench Sunday
Molina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.
Hitless in his last nine at-bats, Molina will head to the bench in what appears to be a scheduled day of rest. Carson Kelly draws the start at catcher and will bat seventh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Unleashes game-winning grand slam•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Keeps on mashing in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Goes deep twice in Milwaukee•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Stays hot in blowout win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...