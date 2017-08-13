Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits bench Sunday

Molina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves.

Hitless in his last nine at-bats, Molina will head to the bench in what appears to be a scheduled day of rest. Carson Kelly draws the start at catcher and will bat seventh.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast