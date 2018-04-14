Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits fifth homer in Friday's win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.

Molina hit a solo-shot off of Reds' starter Tyler Mahle in the second, and then knocked the right-hander out of the game in the sixth with a two-run single. Molina now has five home runs on the season, effectively leading all major-league catchers in the category. That pace isn't expected to keep, but Molina is off to a nice start, batting .288 with 11 RBI in 13 games.