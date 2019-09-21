Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits game-tying blast
Molina went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-8 victory over the Cubs.
Molina connected off Craig Kimbrel's first pitch leading off the ninth inning to tie the score 8-8 for the catcher's ninth long ball of the season. The 37-year-old had been struggling in September, as coming into the game he was 16-for-66 (.242) for the month with no homers and three RBI. Molina now holds a .270/.310/.398 slash line with 52 RBI in 392 at-bats this season.
