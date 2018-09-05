Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits grand slam

Molina went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and a grand slam in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Molina's ninth-inning grand slam stretched the Cardinals lead to 11-5, and the insurance runs proved vital as the Nationals rallied to bring the tying run to the plate during the bottom of the inning. The veteran catcher has a hit in nine of his last 10 starts, but carries a .273/.325/.449 slash line for the season.