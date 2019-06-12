Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits ground running in return

Molina went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday, his first game back after an 11-game absence due to a thumb injury.

Molina wasted no time getting his bat going, with his double serving as his first extra-base hit since May 18. The veteran backstop is hitting a solid .268 across 206 plate appearances, but his current .296 on-base percentage, largely a byproduct of a minuscule 3.4 percent walk rate, is his lowest since 2006.