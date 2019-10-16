Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits solo homer in Game 4 loss

Molina went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Washington in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The home run came in the fourth inning off of Washington starter Patrick Corbin, who had struck out nine of the 13 hitters he had faced prior to Molina's at-bat. Molina, 37, had a very quiet postseason, slashing just .152/.216/.242 in 33 at-bats with just the one extra-base hit. His power numbers had already slipped during the regular season, including a .399 slugging percentage, indicating his days as an upper-tier fantasy catcher may be behind him.