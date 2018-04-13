Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Homers in return from suspension
Molina went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Reds.
Molina returned from his one game suspension in style, hitting his fourth home run of the season. Last season, he managed a .541 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching as opposed to just a .411 mark against right-handers. However, three of his four home runs have come against right-handed pitching this season, certainly making it appear that his continued power surge is legitimate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns from suspension•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: To serve suspension Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Wednesday's lineup against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Suspended for one game•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Thumps third homer of season Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Second round tripper of season•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...