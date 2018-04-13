Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Homers in return from suspension

Molina went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Reds.

Molina returned from his one game suspension in style, hitting his fourth home run of the season. Last season, he managed a .541 slugging percentage against left-handed pitching as opposed to just a .411 mark against right-handers. However, three of his four home runs have come against right-handed pitching this season, certainly making it appear that his continued power surge is legitimate.