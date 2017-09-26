Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hopes to play again this seaon
Molina (head) hopes to play again before the season ends, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Molina will take at least a couple days off after being struck in the mask by back-to-back pitches in Monday's game, but he believes he could be back in action as soon as Thursday.
