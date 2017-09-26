Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hopes to play again this season
Molina (head) hopes to play again before the season ends, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Molina will remain in the concussion protocol for at least another day after being struck in the mask by back-to-back pitches in Monday's game, but he believes he could be back in action as soon as Thursday.
