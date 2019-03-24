Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hot at plate in big win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a single, a ground-rule double, three total RBI, two runs and a walk in a 15-5 Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Friday.

The veteran backstop has scuffled at the plate overall this spring (7-for-30), but his extensive track record with the bat essentially renders any exhibition struggles meaningless. Moreover, Molina continues to have the full trust of the pitching staff, and his well-established durability seemingly makes him a lock for at least 120 starts, a mark he's eclipsed in four straight seasons and 10 of the last 11 overall.

