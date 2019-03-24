Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hot at plate in big win
Molina went 2-for-4 with a single, a ground-rule double, three total RBI, two runs and a walk in a 15-5 Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Friday.
The veteran backstop has scuffled at the plate overall this spring (7-for-30), but his extensive track record with the bat essentially renders any exhibition struggles meaningless. Moreover, Molina continues to have the full trust of the pitching staff, and his well-established durability seemingly makes him a lock for at least 120 starts, a mark he's eclipsed in four straight seasons and 10 of the last 11 overall.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slots in behind dish•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Making spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Performs well in sim game•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Taking another step Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Awaiting spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...