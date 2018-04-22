Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hot start continues Saturday
Molina went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Reds.
After the Cardinals' bullpen blew a 3-0 lead, Molina took Cincinnati reliever Jared Hughes deep in the seventh inning to break the tie and ultimately win the game for St. Louis. The veteran backstop has been on fire to start the season, as he's now hitting .292 with six homers and 15 RBI on the season.
