Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
After four consecutive starts behind the plate, Molina will get a breather while the Cardinals wrap up their series with the Cubs with a day game after a night game. Andrew Knizner checks in behind the plate for Molina, catching for starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.
