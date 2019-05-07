Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Ignites offense in win

Molina went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 6-0 win over the Phillies.

Molina's fourth-inning home run broke a scoreless tie and proved to be the only runs his pitching staff needed. He brought his average up to .278 with his first multi-hit performance since April 23. Molina is up to 25 RBI despite having just three homers.

