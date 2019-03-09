Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Impresses in spring debut

Molina (knee) went 1-for-2 with a run in a 3-2 Grapefruit League split-squad win over the Nationals on Friday.

Molina hit second and filled the designated hitter role, with his debut behind the plate scheduled for Saturday according to Glenn Sattell of MLB.com. Molina gave his surgically repaired knee a good test with a jaunt around the bases on his way to crossing the plate with one of the Cardinals' three first-inning runs. The veteran backstop emerged from the game without setbacks, clearly the most important piece of news stemming from his return. "I felt pretty good," Molina said. "My knee felt normal. Just right now I just need to get my body in game shape. As I play more games I'll get my timing back and be in baseball shape."