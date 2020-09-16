Molina (hand) is in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Brewers, catching and batting ninth, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina was sent for X-rays after his hand was struck by a bat on a catcher's interference play Tuesday, but he's evidently been cleared to play. The fact that he's hitting ninth after spending most of the season in the No. 6 spot may indicate that the Cardinals aren't particularly confident in his ability to swing a bat, however.