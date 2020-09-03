Molina, who went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday, is slashing .348/.380/.500 with two homers, eight RBI, one walk and five runs across the 50 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.

As those numbers indicate, the veteran backstop has been outstanding after jumping back into action following a bout with COVID-19, and Wednesday's solo blast helped push his season line to .303/.325/.395. Molina is putting a lot more balls in play and in the air at a career-high clip thus far this season -- his 1.2 percent walk rate and 8.6 percent strikeout rates are career-low figures, while his 41.4 percent flyball rate ranks as a new high-water mark.