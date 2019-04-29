Cardinals' Yadier Molina: In midst of RBI heater
Molina, who went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single in a win over the Reds on Sunday, has driven in 10 runs over his last eight games.
In all, Molina has 18 of his 19 RBI for the season since April 9. The veteran backstop has gotten it done with the help of only two home runs, but he's forged a 15-game hitting streak during that stretch that has raised his season average 92 points to .267.
