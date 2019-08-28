Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Keeps crushing Milwaukee
Molina went 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.
Molina entered the series against the Brewers with four home runs on the season, but he's now hit three long balls in the first two contests this week. The veteran backstop has come alive at the plate in the last nine games, going 14-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and seven walks.
