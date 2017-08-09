Play

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Keeps on mashing in blowout win

Molina went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a two-run single and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals. He scored twice overall.

The ageless backstop has three straight two-hit efforts and is sporting a .423/.483/.846 line through his first eight contests of August. Those impressive numbers partly consist of three round trippers, a surge that has Molina's season homer total at its highest since 2011.

