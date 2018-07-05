Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Key three-run jack in win
Molina went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The Cardinals put a five-spot on the Diamondbacks in the seventh, capped off by Molina's 371-foot shot to right that brought home Tommy Pham and Marcell Ozuna. The backstop has now gone deep in two of his last three games, already racking up six RBI in the new month in the process. Molina's 13 homers on the season qualify as the third-highest total of his career, and he's only five short of the 18 he hit last season in 321 additional plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.