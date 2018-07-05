Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Key three-run jack in win

Molina went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

The Cardinals put a five-spot on the Diamondbacks in the seventh, capped off by Molina's 371-foot shot to right that brought home Tommy Pham and Marcell Ozuna. The backstop has now gone deep in two of his last three games, already racking up six RBI in the new month in the process. Molina's 13 homers on the season qualify as the third-highest total of his career, and he's only five short of the 18 he hit last season in 321 additional plate appearances.