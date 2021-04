Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained tendon in his right foot Tuesday.

Molina missed a pair of games over the weekend due to the issue but returned to the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies. He went hitless in that contest and will now be shut down for at least 10 days. Ali Sanchez was called up in a corresponding move and is expected to back up Andrew Knizner behind the plate.