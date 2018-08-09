Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Launches 15th homer

Molina went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.

The veteran catcher hadn't homered since July 25 but still has 15 long balls on the year to go along with his .285/.329/.472 slash line. If he avoids further injuries, Molina still has a chance to reach or top the career-high 22 home runs he hit in 2012.