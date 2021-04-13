Molina went 1-for-4 with a home run in Monday's loss against the Nationals.
The sample size is small, but the veteran backstop has been a dominant presence in the middle of the Cardinals lineup. Aside from launching his second long ball of the campaign, Molina extended his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .353 with a .998 OPS over his first 39 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Career-best numbers early•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs first homer•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Another pair of RBI•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Drives in team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Solid at plate early•