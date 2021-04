Molina went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four total RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

Molina has been on fire to start the year and blasted two long balls in this one, pushing up his season total to four while also recording his third multi-hit game of the campaign. The veteran catcher has hit safely in all but two games in 2021 and has been the Cardinals' top hitter thus far with a .340 average and a 1.044 OPS through his first 52 appearances.