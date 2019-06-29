Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lone bright spot in loss
Molina went 3-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Padres on Friday.
Molina was almost the entire Cardinals offense on the night, churning out the only multi-hit effort for St. Louis and also crossing the plate with the team's only run. The veteran backstop has hit safely in six of his last seven games as he closes out another solid month. Factoring in Friday's production, Molina is hitting .279 since the calendar flipped to June, although he last homered May 14, a span of 26 games.
