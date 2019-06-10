Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Making progress
Molina (thumb) will join the Cardinals in Miami on Monday and may take batting practice, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Molina still doesn't have a specific return date, but this latest report is certainly encouraging. The veteran backstop was eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list as of Saturday, but he remained in St. Louis throughout the weekend receiving additional treatment on his thumb. If Molina is able to take batting practice Monday, it would represent a notable step, considering his inability to swing a bat is what's kept him on the injured list past the minimum time required.
