Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Making spring debut

Molina (knee) will make his spring debut Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Molina has been brought along slowly this spring after undergoing knee surgery in December, but he made it through a simulated game Wednesday without issue, and is now ready for game action. Molina will not jump immediately back behind the plate, however, as he will be used as the Cardinals' designated hitter Friday.

