Molina went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss against the Nationals.

Molina led the offense for the Cardinals Thursday, mashing two home runs on the day, the first to put St. Louis on top 3-1, and the second to tie the game at four. The veteran catcher has been on a tear recently, now with four multi-hit games in his last six. He has racked up seven RBI and five runs scored in that span as he looks to finish his Hall-of-Fame career with a bang.