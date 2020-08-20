Manager Mike Shildt said he "would not rule out" the possibility of Molina (illness) starting Thursday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak previously indicated the veteran backstop wouldn't be activated prior to Thursday, and it appears he'll be ready to return at the first opportunity. Molina figures to immediately reclaim the everyday role upon his return, shifting Matt Wieters back to reserve duties.