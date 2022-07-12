Molina (knee) hinted in a post Tuesday on his personal Instagram account that he could resume baseball activities in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals have been non-committal on a timeline for Molina's return from the 10-day injured list while he battles right knee inflammation, but the veteran backstop looks like he may be ready to begin his rehab program in earnest. Since he was deactivated June 17, Molina has returned to his native Puerto Rico to rest up, but a return to St. Louis or the Cardinals' spring training complex in Florida would confirm that he's prepared to start ramping up again. Molina can safely be ruled out through the All-Star break, and he'll need to demonstrate considerable progress over the next week to have a realistic chance at being available when the Cardinals open up their second-half schedule July 22 in Cincinnati.