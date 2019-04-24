Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Multi-hit effort in win

Molina went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring double and another two-bagger in a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Molina was pivotal to the victory while driving in half of the Cardinals' runs on the night. The veteran backstop now has an 11-game hitting streak, a stretch during which he's laced six doubles, a home run and 14 of his 15 RBI on the season.