Molina went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Cubs on Monday.
The veteran backstop had been managing a minor foot issue as the All-Star break approached, which led to him opting to skip out on the Midsummer Classic. Molina has started all four of the Cardinals' second-half games, but Monday's production snapped what had been a 1-for-11 funk that had encompassed his first three contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Playing through minor foot issue•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Rips three hits Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Big day in win•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Timely two-bagger in win•