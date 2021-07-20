Molina went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Cubs on Monday.

The veteran backstop had been managing a minor foot issue as the All-Star break approached, which led to him opting to skip out on the Midsummer Classic. Molina has started all four of the Cardinals' second-half games, but Monday's production snapped what had been a 1-for-11 funk that had encompassed his first three contests.