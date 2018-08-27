Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Multi-hit effort in win

Molina went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The veteran backstop reached safely in all three games against the Rockies, although all four of his hits during the series were singles. Molina has partly offset a lackluster .245 average in 107 August plate appearances by driving in another 12 runs, giving him double-digit RBI in every full, non-injury-shortened month thus far in 2018.