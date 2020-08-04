Molina is currently asymptomatic despite testing positive for COVID-19, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Cardinals remain shut down until at least Friday in an attempt to halt the spread of the team's coronavirus outbreak. The fact that Molina is asymptomatic is undoubtedly a good sign, but he'll still need to produce a pair of negative tests before being allowed to return to the field. Whether or not he'll be ready to take the field before the Cardinals as a whole are cleared to do so remains to be seen. Matt Wieters would likely be the primary deputy in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Starts season productively•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: No lock to finish as Cardinal?•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Scuffles at plate in spring•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Talking extension with club•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Hits solo homer in Game 4 loss•