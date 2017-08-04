Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Friday's lineup
Molina was held out of Friday's series opener against the Reds.
Molina will receive a day off after starting the past six behind the plate, and taking the brunt of some unlucky breaks during Thursday's loss in Milwaukee. The catcher was struck in the back of his mask during Domingo Santana's backswing, as well as taking a foul ball to the chin of the mask earlier in the contest. In his place, Carson Kelly draws the start, batting fifth.
